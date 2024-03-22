Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: anthony mackie, captain america: brave new world, sebastian stan

Is Bucky Barnes In Captain America: Brave New World?

Did Anthony Mackie just confirm that Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes won't appear in Captain America: Brave New World?

Article Summary Anthony Mackie hints Sebastian Stan's Bucky may miss Captain America: Brave New World.

New insights: Captain America film focuses on Sam Wilson, reshoots slated for summer 2024.

Marvel movie doubles as The Incredible Hulk sequel, reviving characters from 2008 film.

Liv Tyler returns, joined by Harrison Ford, in the next Captain America installment for 2025.

After a somewhat rocky 2023, Marvel is looking to return to its roots in 2024 and beyond, which means shifting its focus back to the movies above the television shows. That doesn't mean that the shows are going anywhere; it just means that we will probably get less of them, and they might be more spread out rather than dumping one after another on us. The first couple of shows out of the Disney+ Marvel gate were okay overall, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier setting up two different movies that look at the future slate. While we know Bucky Barnes played by Sebastian Stan, will be making an appearance in Thunderbolts, Bucky and Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, were a dynamic duo that people did seem to enjoy. We only know the bare bones of Captain America: Brave New World. However, in a new interview with Radio Times about Twisted Metal, Mackie seems to confirm that we won't be seeing Bucky in the new Captain America film.

"The Falcon and [the] Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show," Mackie said. "I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian [Stan] can get paid to hang out. Because it's like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It's kind of like the perfect storm of happiness. When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit. Anything I can do to hang out with Daniel, a dancing Daniel Brühl, makes me very happy."

Now, that isn't a 100% confirmation, and how Mackie worded it is pretty vague. Also, Captain America: Brave New World is currently doing some rewrites and will do some reshoots this summer, so maybe that will change once Thunderbolts production finishes and they know where Bucky, as a character, will be.

Captain America: Brave New World Is Also A The Incredible Hulk Sequel

In April of 2021, we knew that a fourth Captain America movie was in development. Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, took on the title role after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier miniseries. We knew that Malcolm Spellman, a series writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, would be working on the script with Dalan Musson. In July 2022, we learned that Marvel had signed on director Julius Onah. During their big Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, it was announced that the title of the next Captain America movie would be Captain America: New World Order.

In September 2022, Marvel also took the stage during the D23 Expo and revealed some more details about the film, including that Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly reprise their roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Shira Haas playing Sabra. We also found out that Marvel was drawing on someone from 2008's The Incredible Hulk as Tim Blake Nelson was returning as Samuel Stern, aka Leader, who was briefly teased in that movie but never mentioned again. Harrison Ford joined the cast in October 2022 as he took over General Ross's role after William Hurt's passing. In March 2023, Liv Tyler will be reprising her role as Betty Ross. Filming began in March 2023, and the film was retitled Captain America: Brave New World in June 2023. It wrapped production at the end of June, and due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the release date was delayed to February 14, 2025. In December 2023, Matthew Orton joined the writing team for some reshoots, which are set to take place in August 2024.

