Sony Delays Ghostbusters: Afterlife a Week After Top Gun Moves to 2022

To say that Sony Pictures took advantage of a situation might be playing coy about what just happened. Mere moments after Paramount Pictures announced that they are delaying several of their movies, including moving Top Gun: Maverick from November 19th, 2021, to May of 2022, did Sony jump in and announce that Ghostbusters: Afterlife would also be getting delayed by a week to November 19th according to Variety. This kind of release date reshuffling is probably going to happen a lot this fall as things get delayed and moved around again due to rising COVID-19 numbers. This move puts Ghostbusters: Afterlife out of the first two weeks of Eternals being in theaters. There is a ton of competition in theaters this fall, with big movies coming out what seems like every single week. Small breaks between movies means that there is a better chance that people will seek out both Eternals and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was unexpectedly screened for CinemaCon attendees last week during the Sony Pictures presentation. Thus far, the reactions have been quite positive, including from a writer who is ambivalent about the first movie [it's this writer]. That kind of positive buzz wouldn't make it through another significant delay, so the moment Sony screened that movie for that crowd and let the social embargo down, they had to release it this year. So there likely won't be another delay of this movie in particular just because of those circumstances. As for the rest of Sony's roster? We'll have to see how those Venom: Let There Be Carnage rumors pan out.

#GhostbustersAfterlife was really great. As someone who wasn't a massive of #Ghostbusters I had so much fun even without understanding the references. A ton of heart with a great cast. New and old fans are going to love it. Stay through the credits! #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/Gc3oySIXOa — K⁤­ａ​‌‌i​‍­ｔ​‍­l‍⁡y​⁠⁠n​‌‌ ​‍⁣Βоｏｔｈ☀️🏖🌊🌞 (@katiesmovies) August 24, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Summary: From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman, stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts, and Paul Rudd. It will be released on November 19th.