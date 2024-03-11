Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: daisy ridley, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Only Knows "Bits And Bobs" About The New Film

Daisy Ridley might be starring in a new Star Wars film, but she really only knows "bits and bobs" about the plot as she waits for a script.

Star Wars continues its long absence from the big screen, but we are working toward several new films. However, we don't know much about any of those films, and it turns out the people involved know about them as much as we do. Many people want to know about Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's new film, which will bring back Daisy Ridley as Rey. The ending of the sequel trilogy was contentious, so it isn't shocking that Lucasfilm is willing to explore that era again. However, if you're looking for plot details, Ridley still isn't the person to talk to. She is currently at the South by Southwest Film Festival and was being interviewed by Deadline for her new film, Magpie, but of course, people will ask her about Star Wars. However, Ridley had no new details to share at this time.

"Literally, what I know is what was announced last year; I'm waiting to read a script. … I know bits and bobs," Ridley said. "I know there's an introduction of new characters. … I don't know about previous characters."

For some reason, in the interview video, someone was pressing Ridley about whether or not Rey would have kids? It was a strangely pushy conversation, and why that was the thing that had to be asked was frankly baffling. Considering Ridley's reaction to the question, she seemed a little baffled, too, saying, "I would say she probably doesn't have children seeing she's a Jedi." I know this is hard for some people to realize, but some women decide not to have children, and it's even a personal choice that has nothing to do with infertility or trauma. No one would be badgering any of Ridley's male Star Wars costars if their characters had kids, but it's always good to see how much progress we've made in terms of what women can be even in a galaxy far, far away.

Before January 2024, we would have said that Obaid-Chinoy seemed to be the furthest along in terms of development compared to the other Star Wars films that have been announced. However, with Jon Favreau joining the ranks and The Mandalorian & Grogu going into production this year, now it's unclear where Ridley's return to the big screen falls on this suddenly hectic timeline. Dave Filoni is using his film as a final wrap to all of the television shows. So, all seasons need to be released before that can happen. James Mangold just finished Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny last year and is also reportedly working on Swamp Thing for DC Studios. Taika Waititi has said he's in no rush to get this film off the ground and is still in the scripting phase. Shawn Levy is in deep in Deadpool 3 post-production and Stranger Things.

There is still no release date for the film that stars Ridley, and you can bet people will speculate about this film for the next couple of years until we get some more solid details. Let's cool it on the sequel or trilogy talk first, though, and let Obaid-Chinoy make her Star Wars film without expecting to set up two more.

