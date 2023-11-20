Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged:

Taika Waititi Says His Star Wars Film Will "Piss People Off"

Next Goal Wins director Taika Waititi has been working on a Star Wars film for a while now and he says it's going to "piss people off."

It's been fascinating to watch certain sectors of nerds completely change how they feel about director Taika Waititi. At one point, it felt like he was bouncing around in all of the best genres and bringing some new, interesting angles that everyone seemed to enjoy. However, some people seemed to have soured on him recently, and the reaction to Thor: Love and Thunder was not exactly great. While people who love Our Flag Means Death still like Waititi a lot, genre nerds are not as forgiving for one movie not being as good as they wanted it to be. So the hype for his Star Wars movie has gone from something people couldn't wait for to something that people are actively hoping gets canceled in some backlash that feels Rian Johnson-esque. The film isn't canceled, though Waititi doesn't appear to be in any rush to get the movie done, and while on the red carpet for the premiere of his film Next Goal Wins, he told Variety with a laugh, "It will be … dramatic pause… a Taika Waititi film. It's gonna piss people off."

So Waititi seems self-aware enough to know that there are people out there who have certain opinions about his Star Wars film long before we know a single thing about it. While Waititi likely knows what the film is about, he said recently, "It's still marinating. I've been writing it," so it sounds like it's not exactly at the top of his priority list these days so there is no need to freak out over it Star Wars fans, you won't have to deal with this film for at least a couple of years. Maybe we'll know something, and you can have something tangible to be pissed off about.

Next Goal Wins: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

Directed by Academy Award® Winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) and based on a true story, NEXT GOAL WINS follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamously known for their brutal 31-0 loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender), hoping he will turn the world's worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog comedy. It will be released on November 17th.

Searchlight Pictures presents, In Association with TSG Entertainment, NEXT GOAL WINS starring Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, David Fane, Rachel House, Beulah Koale, Uli Latukefu, Chris Alosio, Semu Filipo, Ioane Goodhue, Lehi Falepapalangi, Hio Pelesasa, with Will Arnett, and Elisabeth Moss. Directed by Taika Waititi and penned by Waititi and Iain Morris, the film is produced by Jonathan Cavendish p.g.a., Garrett Basch p.g.a., Taika Waititi p.g.a., Mike Brett, and Steve Jamison. Executive Producers are Andy Serkis, Will Tennant, Phil Robertson, Kathryn Dean, and Josh McLaglen. Rounding out the team are director of photography Lachlan Milne, ACS, production designer Ra Vincent, editors Nicholas Monsour, Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Tom Eagles, ACE, and Nat Sanders, ACE, costume designer Miyako Bellizzi, composer Michael Giacchino, and with casting by Mary Vernieu, CSA, and Michelle Wade Byrd, CSA.

