Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Says Obaid-Chinoy's Idea Is "Cool As S***"

Daisy Ridley says that director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars idea is "cool as s***," and if it wasn't "awesome," she wouldn't have signed on.

Star Wars has gone from having no presence on the big screen since 2019 to having multiple films in development, which is giving some of us flashbacks to pre-COVID-19 days when Star Wars movies were announced, and nothing really happened. It wasn't surprising when Lucasfilm announced that Star Wars would be coming back to the big screen in a big way last April during Star Wars Celebration. Still, the film that everyone has been focusing on is the return of Daisy Ridley to the franchise under the helm of director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. While there are mixed feelings about how the sequel trilogy ended, people are curious about what happened next, and for a little while, it seemed like that was the movie that would be coming out first. That doesn't appear to be the case anymore, but Ridley isn't shying away from talking about the film. She is currently promoting the film Sometimes I Think About Dying, a Sundance premiere from last year to be released in theaters later this month, but Variety did ask Ridley about returning as Rey under the helm of the first female director in the franchise.

"The short answer is I don't know," Ridley replied. "I'm excited to do the job, but not because Sharmeen is a woman. Her documentaries are amazing. Her idea for the story is cool as shit. No spoilers, but she gave me a rundown of the entire story. If it weren't amazing, I would have been like, "OK, call me in five years." But it's worthwhile."

Ridley was then asked if returning to the Star Wars world would be weird without any of her other former costars. Ridley pointed out that she doesn't know who is or isn't in the new movie, saying "No, because I don't know what is what or who is who [in the new movie]." She explained that she has changed so much from who she was on the set of The Force Awakens to the woman she is now and stepping into this role again so many years later. "So much has happened for me [since the Skywalker saga]," Ridley explained." I feel like a grown-up now. When I first started, I was, like, 20. I was the youngest on set. It took me the first two "Star Wars" films to feel worthy of being there. Now I'm in my 30s. The whole thing feels quite different. I've been able to work with other filmmakers, and hopefully, I've got better as a performer."

Before this month, we would have said that Obaid-Chinoy seemed to be the furthest along in terms of development compared to the other Star Wars films that have been announced. However, with Jon Favreau joining the ranks and The Mandalorian & Grogu going into production this year, now it's unclear where Ridley's return to the big screen falls on this suddenly hectic timeline. Dave Filoni is using his film as a final wrap to all of the television shows. So, all seasons need to be released before that can happen. James Mangold just finished Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny last year and is also reportedly working on Swamp Thing for DC Studios. Taika Waititi has said he's in no rush to get this film off the ground and is still in the scripting phase. Shawn Levy is in deep in Deadpool 3 post-production and Stranger Things.

There is still no release date for the film that stars Ridley, and you can bet people will speculate about this film for the next couple of years until we get some more solid details. Let's cool it on the sequel or trilogy talk first, though, and let Obaid-Chinoy make her Star Wars film without expecting to set up two more.

