Steven Spielberg Reveals the Extreme Hardships of Making Jaws

The beloved filmmaker Steven Spielberg is revealing several of the complications that came the production of his now-classic film, Jaws.

If you look into the creation of basically any huge film, you're going to find various degrees of trouble. Because creating a new story, or even something that's just generally ambitious requires a lot of effort to break boundaries and construct new experiences for audiences. But did you know that even the insanely popular film Jaws by director Steven Speilberg was also plagued with complications? So much so, that the director was planning on a future with small-budget productions!

The Complications of Creating Jaws

When speaking to Vanity Fair about his experience making the classic film Jaws, he admitted that it wasn't the easiest project by any means. Speilberg tells them, "Being on Jaws became a living nightmare, and not because I didn't know what I was doing or because I was struggling to find the movie in my head. I knew the film I wanted to make. I just couldn't get the movie I had in mind on film as quickly as I wanted. When we got out to the ocean, a lot of the crew got seasick, and once that passed, a kind of lethargy set in because we weren't seemingly getting anything done. The end never seemed to be in sight, and yet I was the only person who could reassure the crew that there would be an end to this someday."

Later on in the conversation, he concludes his feelings by revealing, "I had terrible, despairing days where I could see nobody hiring me again, and I could imagine Jaws being my last studio movie." He finished, "Basically, I didn't have much hope for any longevity for my career, but I wanted to finish Jaws because I had never stopped believing in the movie. Jaws was a fun movie to watch but not a fun movie to make. It was made under the worst of conditions. People versus the eternal sea. The sea won the battle—but where we won was with audiences in every country."

Since it's often toted as an innovative classic, it's hard to envision a world where Jaws wasn't helmed by Speilberg, right?

