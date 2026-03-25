Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary: Creating Rocky Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Amaze, amaze, amaze! Amazon MGM Studios has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for Project Hail Mary about bringing Rocky to life.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios unveils a behind-the-scenes featurette for Project Hail Mary highlighting Rocky's creation

The featurette explores the practical effects and design process behind bringing Rocky to life onscreen

Rocky quickly becomes a standout character, generating buzz and fan admiration after Project Hail Mary’s debut

Fans get an inside look at the filmmaking magic that made Rocky a memorable part of Project Hail Mary

Judging from the box office numbers, there's a pretty good chance you went and saw Project Hail Mary last weekend. If you're like most people, you walked out of that movie declaring that you, too, would give up returning to Earth and probably dying if it meant saving Rocky. Rocky is going to be one of those movie moments that people will be talking about for years, because he's truly a marvel for so many different reasons. Amazon MGM Studios seems to have realized just how many people want to know how they made Rocky, focusing on the practical elements of the character, and released a behind-the-scenes featurette that gets into it. Amaze, amaze, amaze!

Project Hail Mary: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. It will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.

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