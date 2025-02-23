Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged:

Avatar: Fire And Ash Is "Most Emotional" Of The Three So Far

Avatar: Fire and Ash director James Cameron has started showing cuts of the film to people who have said it best the one so far.

  • James Cameron reveals early cuts of Avatar: Fire and Ash are the most emotional of the franchise so far.
  • The third Avatar film is set for December 19, 2025, aiming to continue the series' success.
  • Feedback highlights the movie's emotional depth and exceptional performances from the actors.
  • Details on the plot remain scarce, but potential footage may premiere at a future event like CinemaCon.

It sounds like James Cameron has started showing early cuts of Avatar: Fire and Ash to people. The third Avatar film is set to come out at the end of the year and will be the true test as to whether or not people are truly interested in this franchise. The last one was an event, something more than a decade in the making, but this one is coming along at a normal sequel pace. We're already getting teases about the film and Cameron revealed to Stuff, a New Zealand outlet, that this is the best one of the franchise so far for multiple reasons.

"I've shown it to a few selected people and the feedback has been it's definitely the most emotional and maybe the best of the three so far. We'll find out, you know, but I feel pretty good about it. And the work is exceptional from the actors. It's pretty heart-wrenching in a good way."

We're still getting breadcrumbs regarding the overall plot and whatnot, but considering that this movie is over ten months away, that really isn't surprising. Perhaps Disney will show us something at CinemaCon during its presentation, but your guess is as good as ours as to when footage of Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released to the public.

Avatar: Fire and Ashdirected by James Cameron, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., David Thewlis, and Oona Chaplin. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025, and is movie three of five in the series.

