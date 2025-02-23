Avatar: Fire And Ash Is "Most Emotional" Of The Three So Far

It sounds like James Cameron has started showing early cuts of Avatar: Fire and Ash to people. The third Avatar film is set to come out at the end of the year and will be the true test as to whether or not people are truly interested in this franchise. The last one was an event, something more than a decade in the making, but this one is coming along at a normal sequel pace. We're already getting teases about the film and Cameron revealed to Stuff, a New Zealand outlet, that this is the best one of the franchise so far for multiple reasons.

"I've shown it to a few selected people and the feedback has been it's definitely the most emotional and maybe the best of the three so far. We'll find out, you know, but I feel pretty good about it. And the work is exceptional from the actors. It's pretty heart-wrenching in a good way."