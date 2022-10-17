Strange World: New Poster & Images From The Next Disney Animated Film

The next couple of months are going to be insane if you're someone who likes going to the movies. The summer and the end of the year are when all of the fun stuff seems to come out, and in the last couple of years, Disney Animation has started releasing its movies during the fall season. This November, all eyes are going to be on Marvel at the beginning of the month with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but toward the end of the month, Disney is dropping another movie that looks like it could be a lot of fun. Strange World has so far really leaned into the old-school adventure movie type of marketing for this feature, and it is something that looks like a lot of fun. There is also the family dynamics that the movie will explore as we see three generations try to interact and figure out how they will work together to get out of, well, the strange world. If nothing else, all of the monster and world designs look insanely buckwild. The animators clearly had a ball coming with all of the details on this one. A new poster for the movie appeared on social media today, while some new images appeared on the official Disney media account.

Strange World: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Jake Gyllenhaal (The Guilty, Spider-Man: Far from Home) lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled), Strange World releases November 23rd, 2022.