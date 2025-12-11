Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: sunise on the reaping, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Sunrise On The Reaping: Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson Join Cast

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are set to reprise their roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The Hunger Games prequel revisits Panem during the Second Quarter Quell, set 24 years before the original series.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film is slated for release on November 20, 2026.

Returning and new cast members expand the franchise, continuing the Hunger Games legacy on the big screen.

It seems that there are going to be more than just familiar names at The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The second prequel story from the original trilogy of books is set to be released next year, but the official teaser trailer was recently released to start the hype early. The last film did exceptionally well, and Lionsgate is missing more than they are hitting these days, so expect them to push this film hard. Maybe that's why this casting announcement is happening in the first place. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are set to reprise their roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark from the original film series. We can only assume this is going to be some sort of framing device or flash forward, considering the timeline. It was only a matter of time before one of these films brought these two back, so no one should be that surprised that it's happening. Now, all we need is the context and how it will fit into the overall narrative.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Iona Bell as Lou Lou, Molly McCann as Louella, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, and Billy Porter as Magno Stift.

The supporting cast is large and includes Laura Marcus as Silka, Percy Daggs IV as Ampert, Rada Rae as Wellie, Jhaleil Swaby as Panache, John Doeble as Buck, Alina Reid as Kerna, Salimou Thiam as Clayton, Kaine Buffonge as Hull, Sky Frances as Maritte, Tatyana Muzondo as Ringina, Kara Tointon as Willamae, Smylie Bradwell as Sid, Melody Chikakane Brown as Hattie Meeny, Grace Ackary as Asterid, Scot Greenan as Burdock, Jeffrey Hallman as Clerk Carmine, Sandra Förster as Hersilia, Serafin Mishiev as Woodbine Chance, Jax Guerrero as Tibby, and Jefferson White as Mr. McCoy. While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

