Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Sunrise on the Reaping, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Teaser, Poster, Images

Lionsgate has released the official teaser trailer, poster, and three images from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Article Summary Lionsgate unveils the first teaser trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, igniting fan excitement.

Set 24 years before the original saga, the prequel explores the infamous Second Quarter Quell in Panem.

The movie is building buzz with a yearlong marketing rollout ahead of its November 20, 2026 release date.

Fans are already reacting positively, and early hype suggests Sunrise on the Reaping could be a major event.

The Hunger Games movies have been a major part of Lionsgate since the first one performed much better than anyone had ever expected. When the first prequel book was released, people were skeptical, but it managed to not only find its established fans but also bring in an audience who didn't know anything about the franchise. So, another character-focused prequel book made a lot of sense, and Sunrise on the Reaping, the movie, was announced on the same day as the book. We're a year away from the release, but Lionsgate is playing the long game with this one. They have shared the official teaser trailer, a poster, and three images of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping for fans. The reactions seem to be very positive, so hard, and people are hyped and ready to see this film tomorrow. That kind of excitement is usually a good thing, but maintaining that level of hype for a year can be tough. However, if there is a franchise that can maintain that kind of momentum, it's this one.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Iona Bell as Lou Lou, Molly McCann as Louella, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, and Billy Porter as Magno Stift.

The supporting cast is large and includes Laura Marcus as Silka, Percy Daggs IV as Ampert, Rada Rae as Wellie, Jhaleil Swaby as Panache, John Doeble as Buck, Alina Reid as Kerna, Salimou Thiam as Clayton, Kaine Buffonge as Hull, Sky Frances as Maritte, Tatyana Muzondo as Ringina, Kara Tointon as Willamae, Smylie Bradwell as Sid, Melody Chikakane Brown as Hattie Meeny, Grace Ackary as Asterid, Scot Greenan as Burdock, Jeffrey Hallman as Clerk Carmine, Sandra Förster as Hersilia, Serafin Mishiev as Woodbine Chance, Jax Guerrero as Tibby, and Jefferson White as Mr. McCoy. While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!