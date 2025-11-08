Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, supergirl, Warner Bros

Supergirl Star Says the Film Stays "Very True" to Source Material

Supergirl star David Krumholtz says that the upcoming film stays true to its source material, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Article Summary Supergirl film adapts Tom King's acclaimed comic "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" with strong fidelity.

David Krumholtz confirms the story stays close to the source, highlighting a more cosmic, gritty Supergirl.

Milly Alcock leads as Kara Zor-El, with Jason Momoa joining as Lobo in a star-spanning DC adventure.

Supergirl debuts in theaters June 2026, promising a fresh, hard-edged tone for the DC Universe heroine.

After seeing Kara Zor-El briefly appear in the 2025 Superman relaunch, we're extremely eager to see what's next for the popular DC hero in her upcoming solo flick. The DCU title, now simply called Supergirl, specifically spins out of her Superman cameo and is slated as Chapter One's second theatrical project. And if you don't already know, it's being teased as a cosmic, character-driven odyssey rather than a straightforward Earth-bound origin. Perfect.

Supergirl is helmed by director Craig Gillespie with a script from Ana Nogueira, adapting Tom King and Bilquis Evely's acclaimed comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Similarly, the film follows Kara as she ventures across alien worlds and teams up with Ruthye Marye Knoll, a determined young girl seeking justice in an arc that preserves the comic's tougher, more haunted take on Kara in comparison to her cousin. Milly Alcock leads as Kara, with Eve Ridley as Ruthye, Matthias Schoenaerts as the villain Krem of the Yellow Hills, and Jason Momoa making an appearance as Lobo. David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham are also attached to the film, playing Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Supergirl Star on the Film Maintaining Source Material Inspiration

With production having wrapped, Krumholtz recently reiterated just how closely the movie hews to its source. "It's very true to the graphic novel that it's based on, Woman of Tomorrow, very true, which is great. Plus, Lobo, which I can say, everybody knows that Jason Momoa is playing Lobo in it. So, it's that comic plus Lobo," he told Nerdtropolis. While keeping his character's details under wraps, he added, "I'll just say that I'm thrilled to be the next piece of telling the story of Krypton and further clarifying what the House of El is all about."

Warner Bros. currently has Supergirl dated for a theatrical release on June 26, 2026, with IMAX screenings in the mix. If the schedule sticks, audiences will meet Alcock's Kara in full less than a year after her Superman tease, and the film will stake out a more hard-edged, star-spanning tone that feels entirely different from its cousin's corner of the DCU.

Are you excited about the upcoming Supergirl solo outing?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!