James Gunn Says Supergirl Is "A Space Advenure. It's Like Guardians"

As the DC Universe continues to grow, James Gunn explains that projects like Supergirl and Lanterns are "part of the overall tapestry, but they're also their own thing."

With the second season of Peacemaker wrapping up this month, we have some idea of what the new era of DC is going to look like. There are a lot of projects in varying levels of development, both in film and on television, and some will be here sooner than we think. One project that people have been anxiously awaiting is Supergirl. Between the 1984 movie and the CW series, Supergirl never really went anywhere. We have a general idea of what this new movie is going to look like based on the source material, but so far, all we've seen is the brief tease at the end of Superman and a poster. James Gunn and other cast and crew members for Supergirl have continued to tease the project as 2025 comes to an end. Recently, Gunn spoke to Rolling Stone, and when asked how the plot points of Peacemaker would impact Supergirl and Lanterns specifically, Gunn replied, "Both those things are worked in. We knew both of those stories were a part of what we originally put together, so they're part of the overall tapestry, but they're also their own thing."

"Supergirl, especially, is a space adventure. It's like Guardians," Gunn continued, and that's interesting. You have to wonder how much of that is simply "space adventure" and how much is the tone and overall vibes of Guardians making the jump to the DC universe? We'll have to see; Gunn isn't the director of Supergirl, but his influence will be felt in all DC projects going forward.

Supergirl Flies Into Theaters Next Year

Supergirl has put together an impressive cast and crew. They first brought on writer Ana Nogueira, who was announced in November 2023. After months of speculation and posts starting to rival the best of them, we finally got word that Milly Alcock would be playing Supergirl at the end of January 2024. In April 2024, we learned that Craig Gillespie would be the director, and some of the supporting cast started filling out, with Matthias Schoenaerts joining the cast as Krem of the Yellow Hills. In January 2025, Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham were cast as Kara's parents in mid-January 2025.

Gunn explained at the time of the initial Supergirl announcement, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." Much like Superman, which transitioned from Superman: Legacy to simply Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was shortened to just Supergirl in June 2025. Supergirl will be released on June 26, 2026.

