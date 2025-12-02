Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: obsession

Obsession: Official Trailer Teases A Wish And Choice Gone Wrong

Obsession, written and directed by Curry Barker, has snagged a May 2026 release date, with Focus Features and Blumhouse teaming up to distribute the film.

The film premiered at TIFF and was picked up by Focus Features, with Blumhouse joining as producer.

The trailer teases a dark twist on wish-making, exploring consent and control in relationships.

Jason Blum is on board as executive producer, expanding Blumhouse's slate of psychological horror.

Blumhouse and Focus Features are officially joining forces for this little film. Obsession, which is written and directed by Curry Barker, has been making the festival rounds for the latter part of the year since it made its initial premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Focus acquired the rights not long after and the film was also screened as part of the FocusFest lineup back in October. Now that the official trailer is coming out and we have secured a release date, Blumhouse has confirmed that they have come on as well, and Jason Blum will serve as an executive producer.

Obsession follows a young man who uses a wish to make his crush fall in love with him, but like most stories that deal with someone falling in love under circumstances that might not be consensual, things start to go badly. The teaser trailer doesn't tell us much, but that final line is very telling: "Just because you chose this for her doesn't mean it isn't real." The concept of what is or isn't consent is, unfortunately, something that is still being debated by some people within our society, and a movie like this, taking the concept of removing choice to its logical extreme, is likely a way to examine that [probably, I haven't seen it yet]. Despite what some people might think, horror often has a lot to say about the world we live in.

Obsession: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: After breaking the mysterious "One Wish Willow" to win his crush's heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.

Obsession, written and directed by Curry Barker, stars Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter. It will be released in theaters on May 15, 2026.

