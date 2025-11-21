Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash – 2 BTS Images And 13 HQ Images Released

20th Century Studios has released 2 new behind-the-scenes images and 13 HQ images from Avatar: Fire and Ash, which will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

Article Summary 20th Century Studios unveils new behind-the-scenes and high-quality images from Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Marketing for Avatar: Fire and Ash is ramping up, with ticket sales potentially beginning soon.

The film follows up on Avatar: The Way of Water, continuing the story after a shorter gap between sequels.

Interest in this installment could shape anticipation and momentum for the final two Avatar films.

Is it time for the marketing blitz for Avatar: Fire and Ash to start? Maybe tickets are on sale now, and Zootopia 2 is right around the corner, so expect this film to start showing up everywhere. Reminder that the last film had the added gimmick of being a sequel in the works for over a decade attached to it. This film comes after a fairly usual amount of time between sequels that were filmed concurrently or close together. The interest in this one is likely going to define how interesting there will be heading into the final two films. The official Disney media site updated a pile of images, including two behind-the-scenes images and thirteen high-quality images spotlighting the impressive visuals and most of the main and supporting cast.

Avatar: Fire and Ash: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet. Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

