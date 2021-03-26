Sylvester Stallone is the Voice of King Shark in The Suicide Squad

Way back in November, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn teased that he was working with Sylvester Stallone, and he was in the movie in some capacity. Gunn was playing coy about who Stallone was playing in the movie. It seems that we finally know Stallone is playing, and it turns out that he's voicing someone. When the trailer dropped today, Stallone posted an Instagram of the King Shark poster, and Gunn retweeted the tweet to confirm that Stallone is indeed the voice of King Shark.

When asked who Taika Waititi is voicing in The Suicide Squad, Gunn was, well, sticking to his guns and not saying much. Someone did ask if Waititi is voicing Starro and Gunn replied with a pretty definitive "no." Gunn isn't someone to bullshit on social media, so that one is out. When someone else asked who Waititi is playing, Gunn simply replied with "someone else."

The Suicide Squad Detailed Summary: Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga as Soulsoria, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Michael Rooker as Savant. It will be released on August 6, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.