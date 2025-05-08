Posted in: Horror, Movies, New Line Cinema, Sony | Tagged: evil dead, Evil Dead Burn

Evil Dead Returns To Theaters With New Sequel In July 2026

The next installment of the Evil Dead Franchise, titled Evil Dead Burn, will open in theaters on July 24, 2026.

Article Summary Evil Dead Burn, the new Evil Dead sequel, hits theaters on July 24, 2026 with Sébastien Vaniček directing.

Souheila Yacoub stars in Evil Dead Burn, with Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert producing this next horror chapter.

A second Evil Dead film from Francis Galluppi is still in development, with no official title or release date yet.

The Evil Dead franchise continues its legacy of low-budget horror and fresh voices in the genre.

Evil Dead is returning to theaters, though not the project many thought would be next in the franchise. A sequel is set to hit theaters on July 24, 2026. The title of the film is Evil Dead Burn, and it will be directed by Sébastien Vaniček, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Florent Bernard. Souheila Yacoub (Dune: Part Two) will star in the film. The other Evil Dead project, which was developed by Francis Galluppi, is still being developed. Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi will produce, with Romel Adam, Jose Canas, Lee Cronin, and Bruce Campbell are executive producers. Deadline had the news.

Evil Dead Keeps Shuffling Along

Evil Dead, of course, started in 1981 with the original Sam Raimi film. It has spawned two sequels, a remake, a spin-off, and a three-season television show. To say that this has become one of the most beloved, most unlikely franchises in horror is an understatement. All told, the films at the box office have never been more than modest hits, with the entire franchise grossing a little over $300 million worldwide. That does not count the money made on the countless pieces of merchandise and more, bearing the name and characters.

Evil Dead Rise, which came out in 2023, was fine. It was nothing earth-shattering, but I like that this is the direction they have decided to go with the franchise. It is what Halloween should have done years ago. Give young voices in horror a platform, elevate them, let them do their thing, and soak up the box office. If some of them don't work, no biggie; the next one will, and the budgets are so low that there is very little risk. Take note, not all horror franchises are equal; some continuity can be let go of.

Evil Dead Burn will be released in theaters on July 24, 2025. The other project has no known title or release date as of now. Stay tuned.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!