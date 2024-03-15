Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

Teen Titans Live-Action Movie Greenlit With Same Writer As Supergirl

A live-action Teen Titans movie is reportedly in the works with Ana Nogueira, the writer for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, writing the screenplay.

No director yet, but Nogueira also pens Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Teen Titans' varied tonal history gives the film adaptation ample creative freedom.

Titans previously explored in cartoons and the gritty live-action series Titans.

The Teen Titans have been all over the media landscape for decades, and it isn't surprising to hear that DC Studios wants to tap that well again. The live-action show over on Max isn't even cold in the ground, and The Hollywood Reporter is coming out and saying that a new live-action movie is in the works. The film doesn't have a director attached at the moment, but it does have Ana Nogueira signed on as the writer, and she is also working on the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow screenplay. At the moment, there aren't any other details about what direction the film could be taking in terms of tone because the Teen Titans have covered a wide spectrum, to say the least.

The Teen Titans first appeared in The Brave and The Bold #54 in 1965 and were created by Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani. While the original founding members included Kid Flash, Wonder Girl, Robin, Aqualad, and Speedy, DC has been rebooting the Titans with various team members for as long as they have existed. For many, their journey with the Teen Titans began in the early 2000s when Cartoon Network aired a show with the characters. It was a massive hit and ran for five seasons and sixty-five episodes from 2003-2005. In 2013, a new version of the cartoon was launched with Teen Titans Go!, which aimed at a much younger audience that was polarizing with old fans but was generally well received, and we got an excellent movie out of it.

Over on the live-action end, when DC had its own streaming service, the Teen Titans jumped into live-action for the first time with Titans. The show was much darker and ran for four seasons and forty-nine episodes from 2018-2023. We also got a spin-off from that show, Doom Patrol, which is one of the best shows that DC has ever made [don't @ me]. So the Titans have been all over the place, so to say that this movie has some wiggle room in terms of tone would be an understatement. At the time of writing, James Gunn has not commented one way or another on this story.

