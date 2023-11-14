Posted in: Movies, Supergirl, Warner Bros | Tagged: james gunn, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow Hires Ana Nogueira As Writer

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow has a writer. Ana Nogueira will pen the script for the new film set in the James Gunn DC Film Universe.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is one of the first offerings coming in the brand new James Gunn-led DC Film Universe, and today, a writer was hired to steer the direction of the film. Ana Nogueira has been hired to write the script after also being tapped to write a Supergirl script on the down low before all this restructuring took place. That film was to be a spin-off of The Flash and star Supergirl from that film, Sasha Calle. No word on a director or star for this new version yet, according to the report from THR.

Supergirl Finds Its Storyteller

"Superman is a guy sent to Earth and raised by loving parents, where Supergirl in this story, she is a character raised on a chunk of Krypton," Gunn explained in a video released on Twitter at the time. "She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way, so she's a much more jaded character." Nogueira may be best known for a stint on CW's The Vampire Diaries, with acting credits including The Michael J. Fox Show and The Blacklist. But she has also built a thriving writing career. Her play Which Way to the Stage debuted off-Broadway in 2022, and she is working on an adaptation of author Alice Sola Kim's short story Mothers, Lock Up Your Daughters, set up at Warners with 21 Laps producing.

It seems like we have been waiting forever for some news on this new Gunn-Verse, and this may be where the floodgates open. Supergirl is fertile ground for a lot of cool jumping-off points if they decide to go that way, and just like her cousin, she should be one of the centerpieces of the DC Film Universe going forward.

