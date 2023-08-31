Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: digital release, paramount, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Out On Digital Tomorrow

An excellent movie not nearly enough of you went to see, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, is out on digital to rent and own tomorrow.

Not nearly enough of you saw Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in theaters, which is unforgivable. If the sequel is not made because none of you went to see it, we will have words. [Kidding, mostly]. If you missed out on arguably one of the best-animated films of the summer in a summer that had Across the Spider-Verse, you're in luck because Paramount Pictures announced today that Mutant Mayhem is hitting digital for rent or buy tomorrow from Paramount Home Entertainment. There are also a whole bunch of special features, which we have listed below. You should absolutely check out this movie because it might be one of the most underrated movies of the summer, and it deserved so much better. It was just one of many that didn't stand a chance against the Barbenheimer. You can click the link here to pre-order.

Fans who purchase the film on Digital can delve into the making of the movie with over 40 minutes of bonus content! Join the young new voice cast as they explore the "teen" in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, then go behind-the-scenes with the all-star voice cast, including Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, and many more! Explore the film's unique animation style, plus learn to draw the leader of the Ninja Turtles, Leonardo. Bonus content is detailed below:

TEENage Mutant Ninja Turtles— For the first time, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are voiced by actual teenagers! Hear how each Turtle was cast and how having all four boys record together helped create the authentic camaraderie seen on screen.• The Mutant Uprising— Get to know the Turtles' mutant antagonists, led by the wild and original character Superfly, voiced by Ice Cube. • New York, New York: The Visual World of MUTANT MAYHEM— Take a deep dive into the breakthrough visual style of the film's characters and environments and how they evolved over time. • Learn to Draw Leo—Try your hand at drawing the Turtle leader with this fun tutorial!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Summary, Release Date, Cast List

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend, April O'Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Starring Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Sharon Brown Jr. (Mikey), Micah Abbey (Donnie), Brady Noon (Raph), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April), Ice Cube (Superfly), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Natasia Demetriou (Wing Nut), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman)! It was released in theaters on August 2nd.

