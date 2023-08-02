Posted in: Anime, Movies | Tagged: anime, Digimon, digimon the movie, discotek media, film, Toei Animation

Official Re-Release of Digimon the Movie Confirmed with Original Cast

The iconic anime film Digimon: The Movie is getting a re-release with the original anime cast and soundtrack from Discotek Media.

After nearly two decades of waiting and an out-of-print DVD release, Digimon fans are finally getting what they deserve—an official re-release of the beloved film Digimon the Movie. But wait, it gets even better!

The influential film will not only offer a home release and a remastered option of the film, but we'll also be getting the original anime voice cast to reprise their original roles for the upgraded film, confirmed by the cast themselves. So let's jump into the key details, shall we?

Digimon the Movies Re-Release will Include an All-Star Cast and the Beloved Soundtrack

After an exclusive screening, Discotek Media first confirmed the news by unveiling the trailer with extra clarity about what the release will entail. The company explains, "Digimon the Movies is… The original Digimon Adventure movie [comprised of], Our War Game, Hurricane Touchdown, and Digimon the Movie! The original versions of the films with new uncut dubs with the classic cast, plus Japanese audio with subs. Digimon the Movie has also been newly remastered in HD." The thread later adds to the hype for fans, confirming, "A few additional bits of info that might be asked about… The tone of the new dubs is a mix between classic dubs & a bit more straight. The new dubs use the [original] Japanese music. Digimon the Movie has the [original] soundtrack. There is no short before Digimon the Movie. Extras are TBD."

The movie includes a solid selection of familiar (and new) voice actors, featuring Joshua Seth as Tai Kamiya, Lara Jill Miller as Kari Kamiya, Mona Marshall as Izzy Izumi, Michael Reisz as Matt Ishida, Wendee Lee as T.K. Takaishi, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Sora Takenouchi, Elsie Lovelock as Mimi Tachikawa, and Eli Farmer as Joe Kido, with many more!

Between this remastered film and the upcoming return to the second generation, we're definitely entering a magical era of the timeless anime franchise.

And thank you, Discotek Media, for this monumental release, right?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!