The Ten Commandments Heads To 4K On March 30th

I don't know about you, but my family would watch The Ten Commandments every year around Easter for most of my life. We were not terribly religious or anything, but the respect my parents had for the work of Cecil B. DeMille's classic film was incredibly high. My father is not a movie buff by any stretch, but he would watch this movie every day if we had let him. Now, he will be able to do so in 4K if he wishes, as the classic will come to the platform on March 30th. This is the 2010 restoration of the film, remastered for this version. Special features and more will be available on The Ten Commandments disc. You can see the full list and a note about the transfer of the film down below.

The Ten Commandments 4K Details

Special Features and Technical Specs:

6K RESTORATION OF THE FILM COMPLETED IN 2010

BRAND NEW DOLBY VISION PRESENTATION OF THE FILM*

Audio Commentary by Katherine Orrison, author of "Written in Stone: Making Cecil B. DeMille's Epic The Ten Commandments."

Newsreel footage of the film's New York premiere

Theatrical trailers, including a 10-minute "making of" trailer

An introduction by DeMille, an intermission, an overture/exit music card, and an entr'acte card, along with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 lossless soundtrack

*As part of the restoration done in 2010, the film was scanned in 6K, and those files were the basis for this brand new Dolby Vision version, which shows off the full beauty of the original VistaVision negative. The VistaVision format used special cameras to feed 35mm film into the camera horizontally in order to capture a wider image spread over two 35mm film frames, giving VistaVision twice the resolution of regular 35mm film. In addition, Paramount spent well over 150 hours doing new colorwork and clean-up on the scan. The move to Dolby Vision created the opportunity to further improve the look of the film: blacks are enhanced, and improvements were made to smooth out special effects mattes to create the most vibrant and pristine image possible."