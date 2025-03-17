Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: the amateur

The Amateur: Tickets On Sale, Featurette, 2 TV Spots, And 5 Posters

Tickets for The Amateur have officially gone on sale. 20th Century Studios has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette, 2 TV spots, and 5 posters.

20th Century Studios released a featurette, two TV spots, and five character posters.

The thriller stars Rami Malek, diving into intrigue and revenge after a personal loss.

Directed by James Hawes, The Amateur hits theaters on April 11, 2025.

20th Century Studios has had a weird trajectory since it was acquired by Disney. In terms of timing, it couldn't have been worse, with the final sale going in almost a year before the pandemic would start. It seemed like the once-great studio would be doing nothing but direct-to-Hulu streaming features and being a cash cow for maybe two franchises total. Things have been turning around as more and more films that 20th Century release do well at the box office. 2024, in particular, was a stellar year for the studio. They had movies that performed very well in April, May, July, and August. 20th Century is releasing yet another film in April this year only this time it's a thriller titled The Amateur instead of a horror film.

That might be a bit more of a gamble because if there is a genre of fans that will turn up to theaters regardless of quality, it's horror fans. A thriller might have more mainstream appeal, but will that work for or against The Amateur? It's unclear, but tickets are on sale now, so we'll be able to get an idea of what the early box office numbers look like. As is usually the case, when tickets go on sale, the studio releases a ton of stuff for us to look at. We got a featurette, two TV spot teasers, and five new posters. The posters are actually not terrible, which in this day and age might be a movie miracle.

The Amateur: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Amateur from 20th Century Studios stars Oscar® winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Academy Award® nominee Laurence Fishburne (What's Love Got to Do with It). The all-new espionage thriller opens in theaters nationwide on April 11, 2025. Charlie Heller (Malek) is a brilliant, but deeply introverted decoder for the CIA working out of a basement office at headquarters in Langley whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack. When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible, his intelligence serving as the ultimate weapon for eluding his pursuers and achieving his revenge.

The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez, Danny Sapani, and Laurence Fishburne. The Amateur is directed by James Hawes. The screenplay is by Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli based on the novel by Robert Littell. The film is produced by Hutch Parker, p.g.a., Dan Wilson, p.g.a., Rami Malek, Joel B. Michaels, with JJ Hook serving as executive producer.

