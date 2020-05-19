The Batman: Colin Farrell Opens Up About The Penguin

Despite productions suspending all over Hollywood, including Matt Reeves' The Batman, we're getting some idea on how the Caped Crusader's first DC Extended Universe film starts to take shape. One of the most prominent casting surprises is Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin. He spoke with GMA teasing how he's getting into the role. "I had only started it, and I can't wait to get back," Ferrell said. "The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character has been fun, and I really am so excited to get back and explore it. And I haven't got that much to do. I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means. But there are a couple of some tasty scenes I have in it and my creation, and I can't wait to get back. Yeah, I totally feel like it is something that I have not had the opportunity to explore before. It feels original and fun. But I am only at the start of the journey, so I can't wait to get back and really get into it." The Golden Globe winner developed a deep appreciation for the Batman franchise growing up with the 1960s television series.

Colin Farrell is a Lifelong Batman Fan

"It's all exciting to be a part of that universe, and just there are certain words that are part of my internal lexicon: Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent, all these things," Farrell said. "Tim Burton's Batman was kind of my, no, I watched the Adam West TV show growing up actually as well. So Batman as a kid, yes very much, not in comic book form but the TV show I watched ardently when I was a child. And then, in my teens, I saw Burton's version and loved it. And then obviously I was a huge fan of what Chris Nolan did with that world and how he brought it back to life and gave it an immediacy and a contemporary significance. So just to be part of, again that folklore that mythology is again really cool." This will be the second time Ferrell plays a comic villain with his turn as Bullseye in Marvel's Daredevil (2003) opposite Ben Affleck. Reeves directed and co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin for Warner Bros. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Peters Sarsgaard, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and John Turturro. The Batman comes to theaters on October 2021.