Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged:

X-Men, Blade, And Fantastic Four Sequel Updates

Marvel Studios secured a fourth release date in 2028, and we got some updates on the X-Men film, Blade, and a possible Fantastic Four sequel.

Article Summary Marvel Studios secures a fourth 2028 release date, fueling speculation about upcoming MCU films.

Jake Schreier, director of Thunderbolts*, tapped to helm the highly anticipated X-Men movie.

Blade remains in active development, despite past difficulties and long-standing production hurdles.

A Fantastic Four: First Steps sequel is under early discussion following strong early box office returns.

In light of Marvel Studios announcing that they had dated a fourth film in 2028, there are a bunch of possibilities as to what films could be taking those spots. On the horizon, we have The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. A couple of different projects have also been announced, but there haven't been any updates for a while now, like the sequel to Shang-Chi. Then there are announced projects that people have been discussing a little, like Black Panther 3. And then there's the X-Men lurking on the horizon, and their impending introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next Avengers film. In the announcement from Variety that a fourth film would be greenlit in 2028, there were also a few pieces of information hidden in there as well.

One of the big announcements was that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier will direct the X-Men film. This was initially reported in early May after the glowing reviews for the film started dropping. While Thunderbolts* didn't exactly blow people away at the box office, the critical consensus must have meant a lot to Marvel because they decided they would be moving ahead with Shreier in the lead. He did a great job of balancing the team in Thunderbolts*, so it makes sense they would want to grab someone for the sequel who could do the same thing.

While the Shang-Chi sequel was not named-dropped explicitly in the article, Black Panther 3 was, and surprisingly, so was Blade. The Blade film might be the biggest mess that the MCU has failed to get off the ground since its inception, and that's saying something. According to this report, and despite the joke we made yesterday, it sounds like Blade is still in development, but we'll believe that one when we see it. Another one that shouldn't surprise anyone is the report that a sequel to The Fantastic Four: First Steps is already being discussed. Considering the early box office numbers, that isn't surprising, but we can hope they wait to see if fans embrace these characters before committing to anything.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!