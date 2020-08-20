The Batman: New Look at Logo and Art, Production to Resume Next Month

The DC FanDome event is coming to all of our computer screens this weekend. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shut down all of the conventions for most of 2020, and while some studios have just accepted this, DC decided that they wanted to do their own at-home event. DC FanDome is a 24-hour event set to happen this weekend, and a bunch of major DC productions are going to be making appearances to try and remind people that we should go to movie theaters at some point to see said DC movies. One of the films impacted by COPVID-19 was The Batman, which was in the middle of production when things got really bad earlier this year. The cast and crew have been waiting to go back to set since March, and according to Variety, they will be returning next month. While Warner Bros. didn't comment on the story saying that UK production of The Batman will resume next month, they might be waiting to confirm something like this on Saturday, it does speak of a pattern of international productions getting back to work while the United States continues to listen to Your Racist Uncle On Facebook when it comes to COVID-19

Director Matt Reeves has been using social media to help tease The Batman since they started production, and today he took to twitter to do it again. He shared a look at the logo, and a piece of Jim Lee inspired artwork ahead of the movie's panel set to happen this Saturday during the FanDome event.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

The footage and art we've seen from The Batman have been very read, are they sneaking a Batman Beyond movie into theaters? That would be pretty sweet and a hell of a power movie. In terms of success stories, Comic-Con @ Home was sort of a mixed bag, so it's going to be interesting to see how DC FanDome turns out. These online events could very well be the future when it comes to conventions in a post-COVID world, and someone needs to be the ones to iron out the kinks. Maybe DC will figure out how to make it work so NYCC can run even smoother in October.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Coin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffery Wright, Max and Charlie Carver, and more opens on October 1, 2021.