The Batman Part II Delayed To 2026, The Bride! Dated For 2025

Warner Bros. Discovery has delayed The Batman Part II from October 2025 to October 2026 and has dated Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! for October 2025.

Article Summary Warner Bros. delays The Batman Part II to October 2026, citing no specific reason.

Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! takes The Batman's initial October 2025 slot.

Barry Levinson's Alto Nights, starring Robert De Niro, pushed to March 2025.

Paul Thomas Anderson's new film gets a late August 2025 release.

Warner Bros. Discovery has emerged from patting themselves on the back for a job well done with Dune: Part Two to shift a few release dates around while also dating a few projects as well. The big project that everyone will be leading is that The Batman Part II has been delayed a year from October 3, 2025, to October 2, 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There isn't a specific reason cited, but Jeffrey Wright was doing the awards circuit for American Fiction, and many outlets asked him about the project. He told several people that he hadn't even seen a script yet, so it sounds like Matt Reeves is still scripting this film. There is nothing wrong with that; taking your time to get something right is usually the way to go with any project.

That release date previously held by The Batman Part II isn't going to sit vacant either, as Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! will now be opening on that date. In the last year or two, everyone has been making Frankenstein adaptations, and some films are exploring themes similar to those of the influential text. That's also prime real estate in terms of release dates for awards season, and considering how well Poor Things did, we know that the Academy is willing to look at these themes and see merit in them.

Barry Levinson's new film is vacating the fall season as it has been delayed from November 24, 2024, to March 21, 2025. That move is interesting, considering that Levinson is an Academy Award-winning director, and he's making a gangster film. This period tends to win awards, and moving to March isn't usually seen as a move a studio makes when they have faith in a project. We'll have to see what happens; the film is titled Alto Nights, and the cast includes Robert De Niro (of course, it does; it's a gangster film) and Debra Messing. Finally, Paul Thomas Anderson's next film will be released in late August 2025, which is a weird time to date a movie for him as well, but we'll have to see. The concept of a "dead season" seems to become more and more like a thing of the past.

