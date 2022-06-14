The Black Phone Score Up For Preorder At Waxwork Records

The Black Phone opens in theaters next weekend, and it is one of the most anticipated horror films of 2022. We were supposed to see it in February, but the studio decided to hold it for summer. That means we also had to wait longer for this Waxwork Records release of the score to the film on vinyl. The score, from composer Mark Korven, is presented on two colored 180-gram discs, features gatefold packaging with a matte finish, and comes with an art print. It is up for preorder now, shipping in July. You can see the release below, as well as more details.

The Black Phone Waxwork Release Details

"Based on an eponymous short story by Joe Hill, The Black Phone follows Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, who is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney. Starring four-time Oscar® nominee Ethan Hawke in the most terrifying role of his career and introducing Mason Thames in his first-ever film role, The Black Phone is produced, directed, and co-written by Scott Derrickson, the writer-director of Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Marvel's Doctor Strange."

"The score for the film was created by composer Mark Korven, the mastermind behind The VVitch, The Lighthouse, and Into the Tall Grass. Korven is a Toronto-based award winning composer and multi-instrumentalist. He is known for his innovation and experimental approach to film scoring. In 2016, Korven conceived the notorious horror musical instrument, The Apprehension Engine."

Man is that mask creepy. I cannot wait to finally see this, and I am sure that the preorders for the score at Waxwork will not be around very long either, so you should go get your order in soon.