The Film Adaptation of Mark Millar's Reborn Has Found a Writer

It seems that Netflix is leaning in hard on film adaptations of comic books that most people haven't heard of. The Old Guard did exceptionally well for them, so it's not surprising that they are finally taking advantage of that Millarworld purchase that they made in 2017. Reborn isn't the only adaptation that they are working on from that sale, but it already has some big names attached. Chris McKay, who directed the best Batman movie ever made, aka The LEGO Batman Movie, has signed on to direct and Sandra Bullock, who also found massive Netflix success with Bird Box, has signed on to produce. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the adaptation of Reborn has signed on Bek Smith as the writer for the script. Smith is a rising star who is already working on the spin-off movie for, Into the Spider-Verse, she also came out of the Marvel writers program, and worked on the DC/Vertigo adaptation of 100 Bullets.

The Comixology page for the comic of Reborn sounds like this could be something interesting and unique: "Where do you go when you die? Not heaven or hell; somewhere else. Somewhere you have to fight to survive. Somewhere the people from the past are waiting for you—the good and the bad."

Mark Millar wrote the comic for Image back in 2016, and Greg Capullo did the art. Both of them will be serving as producers for the film adaptation as well. Roy Lee and Miri Moon of Vertigo Entertainment are also set to produce alone with Samantha Nisenboim is co-producing. At the moment, we don't have any information about any possible casting or a release date for Reborn but, again, considering how well The Old Guard did, we can expect that Netflix is probably going to rush this one as much as possible. So far, their adaptations of Image comics most people haven't heard of is going well, and they are going to keep doing that until it stops working.