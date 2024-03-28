Posted in: Clip, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, disney, the first omen

The First Omen Releases A New Clip Promising Bad Things

The First Omen has a new clip, where bad things are about to start happening. The film releases in theaters on April 5th.

The First Omen has a brand new clip ahead of its release next month, promising that bad things are about to happen. It stars Nell Tiger Free ("Servant"), Tawfeek Barhom ("Mary Magdalene"), Sonia Braga ("Kiss of the Spider Woman"), Ralph Ineson ("The Northman"), and Bill Nighy ("Living"). The thriller is directed by Arkasha Stevenson from a script by Stevenson, Tim Smith, and Keith Thomas. This will be the franchise's sixth film and will open in theaters on April 5th. This is a prequel to the original 1976 classic; believe it or not, it is the sixth entry in the franchise.

The First Omen Synopsis

When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. "The First Omen" stars Nell Tiger Free ("Servant"), Tawkeef Barhom ("Mary Magdalene"), Sonia Braga ("Kiss of the Spider Woman"), Ralph Ineson ("The Northman"), and Bill Nighy ("Living"). The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson ("Legion"), based on characters created by David Seltzer ("The Omen"), with a story by Ben Jacoby ("Bleed") and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas ("Firestarter"). The producers are David S. Goyer ("Hellraiser") and Keith Levine ("The Night House"), and the executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown ("Rosaline"), and Gracie Wheelan.

Since the first image was released a while ago, I have continued to forget that this film is coming out. I just do not need another one at all, especially a prequel. The original is such an iconic film, and not everything needs a prequel or sequel. They should have learned that lesson back in the 70s, but this is the horror we are talking about; if there is a dollar to be made off a recognizable name, they will go for it. It needs to stop. It never will, though.

The First Omen opens in theaters on April 5th.

