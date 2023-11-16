Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jordan peele, Monkeypaw Productions, the people under the stairs, universal

The People Under The Stairs Remake Coming From Universal/Monkeypaw

The People Under The Stairs is the next 90's horror film to get a remake from Universal and Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions.

Article Summary Universal and Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw to remake '90s horror 'The People Under The Stairs'.

Screenplay to be penned by 'Doom Patrol's Ezra Claytan Daniels, with Peele producing.

Early development phase, with no director named yet; remake news broken by Deadline.

Advocates for remaking lesser-known horror films to shine new light on the originals.

The People Under The Stairs was a horror thriller released in 1991 by Wes Craven. It was never my cup of tea, but many will tell you it was underrated. In any case, as is the way these days, Universal is looking to do a remake, and they are turning to Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions to do it. Ezra Claytan Daniels (Doom Patrol) has been tapped to write the screenplay for a proposed remake, with Peele and Win Rosenfeld producing for Monkeypaw. There is no word on who they may be looking at as a director, as it is still in the early stages. Deadline had the news.

The People Under The Stairs Is A Great Pick To Remake

When young Fool (Brandon Adams) breaks into the home of his family's greedy and uncaring landlords, he discovers a disturbing scenario where incestuous adult siblings have mutilated a number of boys and kept them imprisoned under stairs in their large, creepy house. As Fool attempts to flee before the psychopaths can catch him, he meets their daughter, Alice (A.J. Langer), who has been spared any extreme discipline by her deranged parents. Can Fool and Alice escape before it's too late?

These are the horror films that are good to remake—enough with bringing back the slashers. Let's put a new spin on some of these lesser-known films if you must do a remake. The best part about when they remake things like The People Under The Stairs is that a new light gets shined on the original. Articles are written, new Blu-ray releases are released, and these films get their proper due. For those reasons, I never really get all up in arms about these things like others do. Nothing in Hollywood is untouchable, especially these days. More on this one as we learn it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!