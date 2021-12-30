The Green Mile Hitting 4K Blu-ray As A Gift Set In 2022

The Green Mile is coming to 4K Blu-ray in 2022. It looks like the release will be some sort of gift set, though full details and a special features list are not available yet. Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, and more star in this adaptation of Stephen King's story, which was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture; Frank Darabont directed this, his second film after The Shawshank Redemption. King calls this the "single most faithful adaptation of his work." The set looks like it comes with a book, production photos, posters, and more. You can see it down below.

The Green Mile Will Look Spectacular in 4K

"Miracles happen in unexpected places, even on death row at Cold Mountain Penitentiary. There John Coffey, a prisoner with supernatural powers, brings a sense of spirit and humanity to his guards and fellow inmates. Tom Hanks leads a stellar cast (including Michael Clarke Duncan as Coffey) in this emotional, uplifting story of guards and captives; husbands and wives; prisoners and a remarkable mouse named Mr. Jingles; and, on another level, of a moviemaker and his source. Frank Darabont returns after his 1994 directorial debut, The Shawshank Redemption, to adapt another Stephen King tale into a crowd-pleasing entertainment nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture."

Man, looking at the other Best Picture nominees from that year, I am not so sure that The Green Mile shouldn't have won. Cider House Rules, The Sixth Sense, The Insider, and winner American Beauty were nominated as well. I will chalk it up to there being horror elements in the film, and since the Academy hates horror with a passion, that is what ultimately cost it. If you ask me, American Beauty does not hold up at all. When this does hit 4K in 2022, I will be there day one to watch for sure.