Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, the housemaid, the housemaid 2

The Housemaid Sequel Script is Already Coming Along

One of the producers attached to Lionsgate's hit film The Housemaid reveals that there is already an "excellent" script for the sequel.

Article Summary The Housemaid sequel is officially underway at Lionsgate after a $300M global box office hit.

Producer Todd Lieberman confirms the sequel script is already written and calls it "excellent."

The Housemaid 2 will adapt Freida McFadden's follow-up novel, The Housemaid's Secret.

The creative team prepared early, optioning all three books in Freida McFadden's best-selling series.

After arriving in late 2025, The Housemaid quickly turned into one of those hits that feels bigger each week it stays in theaters. In fact, Paul Feig's adaptation of Freida McFadden's best-selling thriller crossed $300 million worldwide during its run, a milestone that immediately shifted the conversation from one movie to what a larger franchise could look like. Though McFadden's story already comes with a built-in sequel setup since the novel is part of a larger book series. So, once the box office proved the appetite was there, a sequel announcement felt inevitable.

Fortunately, we now know that The Housemaid 2 is officially moving forward at Lionsgate, based on the follow-up book The Housemaid's Secret. Now, producer Todd Lieberman is offering fans a clear sense of just how early the team started thinking ahead, even while trying to keep their focus on making the first movie work.

The Housemaid Producer Says the Sequel Script is "Excellent"

In an interview with TheWrap, he explains, "We knew when we got involved that there were three books. We had read all of them. We optioned all three." Lieberman later added, "At some point during post, Paul and his producing partner were talking to me and saying, we know you're superstitious, but do you think it's worth getting prepared for the possibility of a second one? Reluctantly, I agreed. So we started writing the sequel before the first one even came out. I can't really talk about where we are now, but I will say this: the script is excellent, and there's a lot of excitement around it."

If you are just catching up, The Housemaid follows Millie, a young woman trying to outrun her past, who takes a live-in job with wealthy couple Nina and Andrew Winchester, only to realize the house is packed with secrets and shifting power dynamics. Sydney Sweeney leads as Millie opposite Amanda Seyfried as Nina, with Brandon Sklenar as Andrew. And if you missed it in theaters, the first film is now available to rent or buy across all major VOD platforms.

For those of you who have already seen the film, are you excited about the prospect of a sequel to The Housemaid? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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