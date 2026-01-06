Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the housemaid, the housemaid's secret

Lionsgate Officially Greenlights The Housemaid Sequel

Lionsgate has officially greenlit the sequel to The Housemaid based on the second book in the trilogy titled The Housemaid's Secret.

Article Summary Lionsgate has officially greenlit The Housemaid sequel, based on the second book, The Housemaid's Secret.

Sydney Sweeney is in talks to return as star and executive producer, with production aiming to start this year.

Director Paul Feig and screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine are set to return for the next installment.

The Housemaid's Secret follows Millie as she uncovers new chilling secrets in a wealthy family’s penthouse.

Lionsgate is kicking off the year with another win. The studio hasn't exactly had a stellar 205, but it did get to end on a high note with The Housemaid. It seemed like the movie had everything against it, considering the sheer amount of competition it faced at the box office. However, it had the added benefit of targeting a specific demographic, and while other films were also targeting that demographic, it was being done in a much broader way. It worked out well for them, both critically and commercially, and they're taking advantage as you would expect them to.

According to Deadline and later confirmed by Lionsgate, because they shared the article on their official social channels, the studio has officially greenlit the sequel to The Housemaid, The Housemaid's Secret, based on the second book in the trilogy. Star Sydney Sweeney, who was also in desperate need of a win, is in talks to return to star and executive produce, and it sounds like they'd like to start production this year. It sounds like this has been low-key in the works for a while now, but this is just making things official. It also sounds like they are looking to bring back co-star Michele Morrone to reprise her role. Director Paul Feig is expected to return, and the script will be by Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted the first film. There isn't a release date, but we can assume they would likely be shooting for Christmas 2027, because let's make that lightning strike twice.

The Housemaid's Secret book summary from the publisher's website: "Don't go in the guest bedroom." A shadow falls on Douglas Garrick's face as he touches the door with his fingertips. "My wife… she's very ill." As he continues showing me their incredible penthouse apartment, I have a terrible feeling about the woman behind closed doors. But I can't risk losing this job—not if I want to keep my darkest secret safe…

It's hard to find an employer who doesn't ask too many questions about my past. So I thank my lucky stars that the Garricks miraculously give me a job, cleaning their stunning penthouse with views across the city and preparing fancy meals in their shiny kitchen. I can work here for a while, stay quiet until I get what I want.

It's almost perfect. But I still haven't met Mrs Garrick, or seen inside the guest bedroom. I'm sure I hear her crying. I notice spots of blood around the neck of her white nightgowns when I'm doing laundry. And one day I can't help but knock on the door. When it gently swings open, what I see inside changes everything…

That's when I make a promise. After all, I've done this before. I can protect Mrs Garrick while keeping my own secrets locked up safe.

Douglas Garrick has done wrong. He is going to pay. It's simply a question of how far I'm willing to go…"

The Housemaid: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Housemaid is a wildly entertaining thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the best-selling book. From director Paul Feig, the film plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems. Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters' closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Hidden Pictures / Pretty Dangerous Pictures production. Based on the book by Freida McFadden. Screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine. Directed by Paul Feig. The Housemaid stars Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins and was released on December 19, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!