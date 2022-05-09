The Lost City Hits The Paramout+ Streaming Service Tomorrow

The Lost City is still hanging in there in some theaters, but those who want to watch the Sandra Bullock/Channing Tatum comedy-thriller can do so in the comfort of their home starting tomorrow. The film will be on Paramount+ as of then, continuing the trend of major releases hitting streaming services 45 days from opening in theaters. This film made solid money during its run, but that shortened window has made it was easier to maybe skip some films like this and wait for streaming.

The Lost City Synopsis

"Brilliant but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, "Dash." While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city's treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, then likely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it's lost forever."

Everyone I know who has seen this has raved about it. I like both the leads, and the subject matter hits kinda close to home for me, and no, I will not be explaining that statement. The Lost City is a film that is pre-pandemic; I would have been there on opening day. I still do not feel comfortable going to a full theater, though. So, it made the decision easy to wait on this one. We can enjoy The Lost City starting tomorrow on Paramount+ for those like me.