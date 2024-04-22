Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: chris hemsworth, furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Chris Hemsworth Journaled As Dementus

To help him get into the mind of Demetus, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Chris Hemsworth did some in-character journaling.

When it comes to getting in the head of a larger-than-life character, there are a couple of different approaches that an actor can take. We have seen many people decide that sinking entirely into the role and method acting is the way to go. For some, it's as simple as what is on the page. It's different for every actor and every role. The world of Mad Max is a world where everything is turned up to eleven, and that's when you're playing the good guys. When you're the villain in a Mad Max film, you're a villain in a world of extremes, and in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, we're going to see a role like that done by Chris Hemsworth. He was having trouble getting into the head of his villainous character Demetus when director Geroge Miller suggested something that most of our therapists have suggested to us at one time or another: journaling.

"George suggested to me to journal as the character, which I hadn't done before," Hemsworth explained in an interview with Total Film. "It was 2 am one night. I was awake, and I just put pen to paper, and just started scribbling down thoughts and ideas as Dementus. I didn't think much of it. I went to sleep and woke up, and was quite shocked at what came out of me in that half-asleep state. I went into rehearsal, and showed George, and we both went, 'That's it. That's the direction we've got to go."

Who would have thought we would have Furiosa as yet another real-life example that maybe the therapist knows what they are talking about? Help can come from the strangest places, and sometimes breaking through the wall to get into a character's mind is as simple as some late-night bullet journaling.

