Transformers One Animated Film Sets Cast & Release Date For 2024

Transformers One is the official title for a new animated feature prequel coming to theaters on July 19th, and to say that this will be an anticipated one is an understatement. The voice cast has also been announced, and it is full of heavy hitters: Chirs Hemsworth is playing young Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry is voicing young Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. This will tell the story of how Optimus and Megatron went from friends to enemies. Josh Cooley will direct from a screenplay by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

Transformers Fans Wishing This Is As Cool As The First 10 Minutes Of Bumblebee

If this is anything at all like the first ten minutes of Bumblebee, then it will instantly become the best Transformers film. Fingers crossed, am I right?