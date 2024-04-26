Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Starforge Systems

Starforge Systems Reveals Limited-Edition Smite-Themed PC Tower

Starforge Systems will be showing off a new Smite-themed PC gaming tower this weekend during the LVL UP EXPO in Las Vegas.

Article Summary Starforge Systems debuts a Smite-themed PC tower at the LVL UP EXPO.

Try the latest Mad Mushroom game on the custom-built Smite PC.

Limited-edition design includes six platelights with iconic Smite Gods.

Full build features NVIDIA 4070 Super, 32GB RAM, priced at $2,449.99.

Starforge Systems has launched a brand new tower this morning with a new theme, as they have a limited-edition Smite-themed PC tower available now. As you can see from the image below, the popular MOBA title is getting its own design as the company will show this off at the LVL UP EXPO in Las Vegas over the weekend, as you'll be able to try out the latest Mad Mushroom title Atomic Picnic, while playing the game on one of these custom-built towers. While it does resemble other towers they make, it isn't an exact copy, so we can't really give them grief for marketing a direct clone of something they already make every day. But this is clearly garnered toward players of the game, so it's more of a niche item. If you're a major fan of the game, then this is a must-own in many ways. We have more details about the specs and more as it's currently available on their website.

Starforge Systems Smite-Themed PC Gaming Tower

Deities. Titans. Heroes. Choose your god and enter the arena with the Starforge Systems Smite PC. This esports focused build features all of the power you'll need to dominate the battlefield. Whatever pantheon you choose, prepare to have your opponents bow at your feet.

The all-new Smite collaboration includes a full, limited edition PC and standalone cases compatible with Starforge Systems' Navigator and Voyager lines. Additionally, Starforge Systems created six unique platelights featuring the almighty Zeus, along with five other playable Gods from Smite. For a game that boasts over 40+ million players, this mega PC build is built to take on the competition! Featuring a NVIDIA 4070 Super, Intel i5-13600KF, 32GB of DDR5-6000 Ram, and 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVME storage to boot.

Full Build: $2,449.99

Case: $449.99

Voyager Add-On: $199.99

Navigator Add-On: $199.99

Platelight(s): $39.99

