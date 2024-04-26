Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: contra, Poncle, Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors Reveals Details On Contra-Inspired Operation Guns

Poncle has teamed up with Konami for a new Vampire Survivors DLC, as we're getting the Contra-inspired Operation Guns next month.

Article Summary New DLC for Vampire Survivors, "Operation Guns", teams up with Konami.

Classic Contra characters join the roster, adding exciting challenges.

An extensive arsenal includes 22 weapons and their evolutions.

The DLC incorporates arcade-hard gameplay with Vampire Survivors' style.

Indie game developer and publisher Poncle has teamed up with Konami to release a new DLC for Vampire Survivors called Operation Guns. Multiple characters, enemies, and weapons from the iconic series will arrive in the game, providing you some new awesome challenges as well as a few new experiences to have. Complete with a roster of who's who from the franchise's legacy, making an appearance to fun down anything and everything trying to kill you. We have the full details below as the content will be released on May 9.

Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns

Are you a bad enough Vampire Survivor to save the President's cousin's sister's dog from the traitor squadrons of Red Falcon? Join Contra Force and stride into a doomsday extravaganza in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns. Assemble a squad of classic Characters and arm yourself with an explosive arsenal of arcade weaponry in this action-packed expansion for Vampire Survivors. Blast through thousands of fearsome foes and bonkers bosses from throughout the lauded lineage of Contra games. Persist determinedly through prodigious stages inspired by the iconic Konami series, but be prepared for a bullet hell of a fight because if your trigger finger lacks stamina, Earth may lack a future. Operation Guns embraces the visceral simplicity of classic Contra, with build-focused Characters that encourage min-maxing and stat manipulation, a tonne of weapons (we're talking 22, including evolutions!), and a difficulty curve that combines quintessentially arcade-hard gameplay with the Vampire Survivors formula. A squad of determined Contra Force Survivors deployed to become the bullet hell, including:

Bill Rizer – a big guy with a big gun, bent on vengeance against an alien menace. Loves: action movies, high-calibre rounds. Hates: Cryogenic coffins, space creatures.

– a big guy with a big gun, bent on vengeance against an alien menace. Loves: action movies, high-calibre rounds. Hates: Cryogenic coffins, space creatures. Lance Bean – known for attacking aggressively, always having hair dye on hand, and having a brain almost as impressive as his muscles, Lance is partially responsible for creating Contra Force's strange new weapons.

– known for attacking aggressively, always having hair dye on hand, and having a brain almost as impressive as his muscles, Lance is partially responsible for creating Contra Force's strange new weapons. Ariana – forced to defend her home amongst the jungles of Galuga from the vile traitors of Red Falcon, Ariana is an expert in evasive manoeuvres, turning her Movement Speed into extra Armour.

– forced to defend her home amongst the jungles of Galuga from the vile traitors of Red Falcon, Ariana is an expert in evasive manoeuvres, turning her Movement Speed into extra Armour. Lucia – is she a clone? A cyborg? A tabula-rasa terror tutored by Team Contra to be the perfect warrior? Her past is a mystery, but her deadliness on the battlefield is well known, as is her reputation for rebounding from any supposed defeat even stronger than ever.

– is she a clone? A cyborg? A tabula-rasa terror tutored by Team Contra to be the perfect warrior? Her past is a mystery, but her deadliness on the battlefield is well known, as is her reputation for rebounding from any supposed defeat even stronger than ever. Brad Fang – the bad-butt product of twisted genetics and cutting edge cyber-tech, Brad Fang is half-man, half-wolf, half-robot, and 150% super soldier.

– the bad-butt product of twisted genetics and cutting edge cyber-tech, Brad Fang is half-man, half-wolf, half-robot, and 150% super soldier. Browny – designed to be an all-purpose battle bot, a string of strange bugs (or features) in Browny's programming have caused this diminutive droid to be obsessed with partying. Fortunately, this calamitous coding error does nothing to impede Browny's prodigious combat prowess.

– designed to be an all-purpose battle bot, a string of strange bugs (or features) in Browny's programming have caused this diminutive droid to be obsessed with partying. Fortunately, this calamitous coding error does nothing to impede Browny's prodigious combat prowess. Sheena Etranzi – a guerrilla combat genius especially skilled in jungle combat and all manner of experimental weaponry, Sheena is a true survivor and no stranger to prevailing against impossible odds.

– a guerrilla combat genius especially skilled in jungle combat and all manner of experimental weaponry, Sheena is a true survivor and no stranger to prevailing against impossible odds. Probotector – a hyper advanced recon robot programmed to protect humans in inimical environments, this RD009 Probotector Model can convert any enhancements to its Armour into more Might for its many modular weapons.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!