Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: andy serkis, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, wes ball

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: A New Clip & Honoring Legacy

20th Century has released another new clip from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes that introduces us to Proximus Caesar and a BTS featurette about legacy.

Article Summary 20th Century spotlights Proximus Caesar in a new clip for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Andy Serkis delves into the franchise's legacy in behind-the-scenes featurette.

The film, directed by Wes Ball, sets its theatrical release for May 10, 2024.

Explore a future where apes rule and humans lurk in the shadows of their empire.

Disney continues the long marketing push for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. May is going to be a tough month for even films with a ton of IP recognition so it will be really interesting to see how this one does. 20th Century has also been making sure that if you are on the fence about this film, you can make an informed decision by sharing a lot of footage. It's not another TV spot this time, but we got another clip. This one introduces us to Proximus Caesar (played by Kevin Durand) and the kingdom that he is creating. We also got another featurette where the great Andy Serkis talks about the legacy of the previous three films and how they are passing this along to Wes Ball and the team on this film.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A new entry in the studio's global epic franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 10, 2024.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!