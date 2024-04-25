Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine, shawn levy

Deadpool & Wolverine: No Marvel Homework Required And The Strikes

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy says you won't have to worry about any "Marvel homework," and how the strikes impacted the film.

Article Summary Shawn Levy assures no Marvel homework needed for Deadpool & Wolverine viewers.

Levy utilized actors' strike downtime to enhance film's second half production.

The director credits the work stoppage with improving the Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine aims for broad audience appeal, sidesteps franchise fatigue.

Ever since the Marvel universe started to get more and more complicated, people were concerned about the idea of "Marvel homework." It got even worse when all of the television shows came into play and it became unclear just how much of all of this stuff you would have to watch to get anything out of these movies. Deadpool & Wolverine felt like it had the potential to be even worse because it had all the baggage of the Marvel Universe and the Fox Universe as well. While there were plenty of people who watched the first two Deadpool movies and didn't know anything about the Fox films, all of this combining felt like it could be a recipe for disaster. However, director Shawn Levy wants everyone to know that you don't need to worry about any Marvel homework when it comes to this film. He explained to the Associated Press that while this might be a movie with a ton geared toward the rapid fanbases, he didn't want to "presume" anyone in the audience knew everything or anything.

"I was a good student in school. I'll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies," Levy said. "I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn't want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research."

Last year, the movie industry was hit by two different strikes that impacted filming in very different ways. For Deadpool & Wolverine, it came in the middle of filming and with star Ryan Reynolds being so involved with the writing process, it made filming before the actors strike even weirder. However, Levy explained that it was actually a good thing and was something that most people don't get when they are working on a film like this; time to sit and think about the film before production has wrapped.

"The impact was real," Levy said. "For me as the director, and the producer, the multi-month pause happened right in the middle of filming. All I could do was edit and review the footage. But it taught me about my movie, and it really revealed what was working and what the movie wanted to be. … It really focused our work and I think improved our work in the second half. That's not a luxury we ever get in live-action filmmaking."

Much like the pandemic, the impacts of the strikes are still being felt even as we approach a year of the start of the first one. However, hearing Levy say that it was something that he was able to use to his advantage and make Deadpool & Wolverine a better film? Livable wages and not replacing actors and writers with AI weren't the only good things we got out of the strikes.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

