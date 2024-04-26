Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – 2 Short TV Spots Tease An Epic Film & Story

Warner Bros. is starting to kick up the marketing for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga with two short TV spots shared on social media accounts.

Now that April is coming to an end, it's time to start focusing on May, which is shaping up to be an excellent month at the box office and in movie theaters. There are so many movies coming out, and most of them look pretty damn good. One of the films that looks more than pretty damn good is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film hung out in development hell for a while, but it is finally making its big screen debut soon, and we'll get the chance to return to the wasteland. Warner Bros. is starting to kick up the marketing for the film as April comes to an end with two short TV spots shared on the official Twitter/X account for the film.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

