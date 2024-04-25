Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, happy death day 3, Jessica Rothe

Happy Death Day 3 Will Happen, Or It Won't. Sigh…

Yet again, Jessica Rothe was asked about the possibility of a Happy Death Day 3 and yet again, there is no real news to talk about.

Article Summary Happy Death Day could get a third film - Jessica Rothe hints at potential plot closure.

Happy Death Day 2U ventured into sci-fi, with fans pining for the original's horror charm.

No official word from Blumhouse or Universal on production starting for Happy Death Day 3.

Cast and crew are eager to return, but fans are left in limbo until definite news drops.

Happy Death Day was one of the most-loved horror films of the 2010s. Featuring Jessica Rothe in a Groundhog Day situation where she keeps reliving her murder over and over again until solving the crime. Audiences and critics both came together as one for a change and agreed that it was great. Happy Death Day 2U came out in 2019 and took things into more of a science fiction path, and most didn't like it. It has its fans, but most would agree it is not anywhere close to the quality of the first. Ever since, Rothe, director Christopher Landon, and producer Jason Blum have been asked daily it seems if a third is coming. The latest time was Rothe at WonderCon by Screen Geek earlier this month.

Happy Death Day 3: Stop Asking

"Well, I can say Chris Landon has the whole thing figured out. We just need to wait for Blumhouse and Universal to get their ducks in a row. But my fingers are so crossed. I think Tree [Gelbman] deserves her third and final chapter to bring that incredible character and franchise to a close or a new beginning."

My. God.

So, to clarify, nothing has changed since the last time they were asked. But they "all want to do it!". Can we please stop this? Every day, I log in to the BC Slack and tell myself, "This is the day we won't toss around ten links where Star A is asked if they would love to return to their biggest franchise to reprise the role that made them a star," and every day, I am let down. Are these really the only things we can ask these people? What do you expect them to say? "Nah, I am good. I hate money and having my name in the headlines".

Happy Death Day 3 may or may not happen someday. When something is ACTUALLY happening, we will let you know.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!