Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Matrix, the matrix 5, Warner Bros

The Matrix 5 Filmmaker is Still Shaping the Story

Writer and director Drew Goddard says he's currently working on the script for The Matrix 5, but the film doesn't have a definitive timeline.

Article Summary Drew Goddard is writing and directing The Matrix 5, with Lana Wachowski as executive producer.

The Matrix 5 script is still in development and no official plot or release date has been announced.

Uncertainty remains about the return of original cast members like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Matrix Resurrections' mixed reception shapes expectations for the direction of the next film.

When Warner Bros. confirmed that a fifth Matrix film was officially in development in 2024, the announcement came with a few clear takeaways and a lot of deliberate unknowns. For starters, Drew Goddard was tapped to write and direct, while Lana Wachowski remained involved as an executive producer, making it the first live-action Matrix movie not directed by either Wachowski. On the other hand, what the studio did not confirm at the time was just as notable, since there were no plot details and no word on whether core cast members like Keanu Reeves or Carrie-Anne Moss would return.

Nearly two years later, a small update has come along to offer us slight insight, while confirming the film's forward motion.

The Matrix 5 Director is Still Developing a Story

When speaking to Screen Rant, Goddard says the project is "still in the works" and that he is currently deep in the writing process. He adds, "I'm in my writing cave writing. I don't know how long I'll be in that writing cave, but whenever I come out, I'll have news to share." It is obviously a little vague on purpose, but the main point here is that the movie is actively being built rather than quietly shelved.

The last time the franchise hit theaters was The Matrix Resurrections, released in December 2021. The film brought Neo back as Thomas Anderson, once again questioning his reality and getting pulled toward the truth behind the Matrix, with the story leaning into choice, memory, and the enduring connection between Neo and Trinity. The reaction was mixed-to-positive almost immediately, and that split has since shaped the conversation around what a fifth film should even aim to be. Still, even with less love for the entry than other chapters, Rotten Tomatoes lists the entry at 63% with critics and 63% with audiences, which proves that the film still did enough to appease both parties.

Now, with a new writer-director steering the ship and Wachowski involved in a producing role, Matrix 5 has a chance to recalibrate its tone and structure while still staying inside the franchise's core obsessions. There is no release date yet, and no confirmed cast, but at minimum, we know the next trip back into the Matrix is still being crafted with care. Do you have any specific hopes for the next installment of The Matrix?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!