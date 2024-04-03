Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

The Matrix 5 Is Officially In Development At Warner Bros.

Drew Goddard will direct, write the script, and produce The Matrix 5, which is officially in development at Warner Bros.

Article Summary Warner Bros. announces The Matrix 5 with Drew Goddard directing, writing, and producing.

Lana Wachowski will serve as an executive producer, without directing.

No plot details or cast info yet; Goddard cites inspiration from the original series.

The move comes despite The Matrix Resurrections' lackluster performance.

Warner Bros. Discovery is officially trying to make The Matrix happen again, even though that really didn't work out well for them the last time they tried to do this. If you asked someone if they thought another film in this franchise would be made, you would probably say "no" because The Matrix Resurrections only made $159 million on a budget of nearly $200 million and wasn't well-reviewed. The film didn't impact the culture the way the first film did and wasn't even a talking point the way movies two and three were. It existed, and then everyone forgot it had happened. However, Warner Bros. Discovery, the studio that has canned several near-finished films because they can't make a dollar, has decided to make another movie in a franchise that probably lost them millions of dollars. According to Variety, The Matrix 5 is officially in development. Neither Lana nor Lily Wachowski will be involved as directors, and instead, Drew Goddard will direct, write the script, and produce. However, Lana is attached as an executive producer.

"Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters," Ehrman said in a statement. "The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new 'Matrix' film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis' spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio."

"It is not hyperbole to say 'The Matrix' films changed both cinema and my life," Goddard said. "Lana and Lilly's exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world."

At the moment, there aren't any plot details or any hints about what members from the cast of any of the movies could be returning for this entry in the franchise. The timing of The Matrix 5 announcement isn't that surprising, considering March 31st was the 25th anniversary of the first film, considered one of the most influential films of the last couple of decades. The things that the Wachowski's pioneered in The Matrix can still be felt throughout pop culture today. It's just baffling that Warner Bros. acts like they are barely scraping by and need to shelve entire films that are testing well for tax write-offs while also greenlighting sequels to million-dollar failures.

