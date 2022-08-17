The Munsters Second Single Available From Waxwork Records

The Munsters is coming soon, and Waxwork Records has been celebrating their latest collaboration with director Rob Zombie by releasing 12-inch singles of music from the upcoming film. That continues today, as they release a duet of "I Got You babe" performed by Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips). The single has a groovy jacket and comes on 180-gram yellow vinyl. This follows the release of "It's Zombo!" from last month. The cost is $20, and you can order it right now, here.

The Munsters I Got You Babe Release Details

"Can you dig it, man? Come groove with Herman and Lily Munster as they pay tribute to the classic Sonny and Cher love song featured in the all-new Rob Zombie feature film, THE MUNSTERS! Waxwork Records is thrilled to present "I GOT YOU BABE" as a deluxe 12" single pressed to 180-gram Yellow vinyl! Featuring performances by Sheri Moon Zombie & Jeff Daniel Phillips, produced by Rob Zombie and Zeuss! The single's B-Side features an etching of the two kooky love birds and is housed in a psychedelic heavyweight jacket with matte satin coating presented with all new art by Rob Zombie!"

"Rob Zombie (House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, 3 From Hell) digs up the origin story of everyone's favorite monster family in the brand-new movie, THE MUNSTERS, a hilarious and heartfelt comedy about Lily and Herman's courtship that is sure to surprise and delight fans of all ages. Showcasing Zombie's signature stylized look and vibrant color palette – lookout for the complete original soundtrack 2xLP coming September 2022!"

Say what you will about this version of the family, and many have, but I, for one, cannot wait for this. Not only because it looks like Zombie stayed true to the nature of the show, but because this is such a departure for him as a director. I cannot wait.