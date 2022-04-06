The Northman Debuts Three New Character Posters

The Northman debuted a three new character posters this morning as they ramp up anticipation for the Viking film. This is the latest from director Robert Eggers, and the cast is as all-star as it gets: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe. The film follows a young Viking prince on a quest to avenge the murder of his father. This is by far the biggest film yet for Eggers, whose previous films include The Witch and The Lighthouse, both acclaimed films. You can see the new posters for the anticipated movie down below.

Just Counting Down The Days Until I Can Watch The Northman

"From visionary director Robert Eggers comes THE NORTHMAN, a story told through the eyes of Amleth (Skarsgård), who witnesses the murder of his father, King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke), at the hands of his uncle, Fjolnir (Claes Bang). With his mother, Queen Gudrun (Nicole Kidman), captured, Amleth flees his native land. He vows revenge on the one who took everything from him. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe."

"It's basically the story of Hamlet or The Lion King, which was originally an old Norse story where the Hamlet character was called Amleth. We've told it in our own way," Eggers had to say to EW. "It is a Viking saga with magic and swords and mysticism and all the stuff that you'd want from that." This film cannot be put in front of my eyes quick enough. I have huge expectations for this one, and I am expecting one of the better films we are going to get in 2022. The Northman opens on April 22nd in theaters.