The Nun 2 Hits Max In Time For Halloween Night Viewings

Just in time for Halloween, The Nun 2 will be streaming on Max starting on October 27th for all of the Conjuring Universe fans.

The Nun 2 had a great run at theaters this fall, and to ensure fans see it before the spookiest night of the year, the film will release on Max on October 27. One could also argue that Max is trying to steal eyeballs from Peacock and Blumhouse, who will open Five Nights At Freddy's in theaters and on the streaming service the same day. Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene from the first film, and she is joined by Storm Reid ("Euphoria") alongside Anna Popplewell (The Chronicles of Narnia franchise) and Katelyn Rose Downey (Clean Sweep). Back as the Demon Nun Valak is Bonnie Aarons. In the director's chair for this installment is Michael Chaves. This is the first film set in The Conjuring universe since 2021's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The Nun 2 For Halloween Night

"New Line Cinema brings you the horror thriller The Nun II, the next chapter in the story of The Nun, the highest-grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion "The Conjuring" Universe. 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun. Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Gilded Age) returns as Sister Irene, joined by Jonas Bloquet (Tirailleurs, The Nun II), Storm Reid (The Last of Us, The Suicide Squad), Anna Popplewell (Fairytale, The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy) and Bonnie Aarons (reprising her role from The Nun), surrounded by an ensemble cast of international talent. Michael Chaves (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) directs, from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg & Richard Naing (Eli, The Autopsy of Jane Doe) and Akela Cooper (M3GAN, Malignant), with a story by Cooper, based on characters created by James Wan & Gary Dauberman."

The film has pulled in $257 million worldwide so far, a very good gross, even though that is almost $100 million less than the first film made. Doesn't matter, as the budget was small, and The Conjuring Universe is unstoppable at the box office.

Look for The Nun 2 on Max next week.

