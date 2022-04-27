The Nun 2 Will Be Directed By Michael Chaves

The Nun 2 has a director. Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) has been picked by New Line to bring Valak back to haunt theaters. The first film from 2018 was directed by Corin Hardy, and now Chaves will move up to the big chair after doing some pick-up work on that first film as well. This is the second Conjuring Universe character to get a sequel, as Annabelle has had three solo films of her own as well. Our friends at Bloody Disgusting had the news of Chaves being hired by New Line for the film.

The Nun Sequel Was Inevitable

"When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together, they uncover the order's unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun." That first film of The Nun grossed over $350 million at the box office, a sure sign that there would be another. Curious that it took this long to get it off the ground. As BG pointed out, the last known screenwriter for the sequel was Akela Cooper who wrote Malignant. That was a while ago though.

Hopefully this sequel goes the way of Annabelle Creation, as in the first film was terrible and the second one was fantastic. Chaves is a bit hit or miss, I enjoyed the latest Conjuring film, but I thought La Llorona was a bit of a mess. He knows this universe quite well at this point however, and New Line trusts him to bring Valak to glory as a modern horror icon.