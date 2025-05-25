Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: the old guard 2

The Old Guard 2: Charlize Theron "Leads From The Front" On Set

The Old Gaurd 2 Henry Golding praises Charlize Theron, saying, ""She's the best. She leads from the front. She was on set every time as a producer, and she does all of her stunts. She's amazing."

Article Summary Henry Golding joins The Old Guard 2 and praises Charlize Theron's leadership and stunt work on set.

The Old Guard 2 faced delays, with post-production disrupted by changes at Netflix, but premieres July 2025.

Golding shares behind-the-scenes stories of challenging stunts and the unexpected toll they took on him.

Charlize Theron returns as both star and producer, setting the tone for dedication and commitment on set.

The Old Guard 2 feels like it has been in development for half a lifetime. The first film was released on Netflix in July 2020, during the height of pandemic restrictions when we all had to stay home and find other ways to entertain ourselves. It meant that the film had a much easier time finding an audience than it might have had it been released nine months earlier, but it was good for those who wanted to see more of this world and these characters. The sequel spent some time in development hell with its post-production getting interrupted by a leadership change at Netflix, but the film is finally coming out this July, five years after the first film was released. So it's been a journey, but it sounds like everyone involved remains extremely dedicated and involved with the project. Henry Golding is joining the cast as a new character this time around and explained to Variety how incredible Charlize Theron was on set, not just as an actor, but as a producer as well.

"She's the best. She leads from the front," Golding said. "She was on set every time as a producer, and she does all of her stunts. She's amazing."

Stunts in action movies are always a topic of conversation. Look no further than the movie that is currently in theaters this weekend, and The Old Guard 2 is no exception. Golding explained the process of shooting one of these big stunt scenes and that you can plan for a lot of variables, but you can't plan for every single one. He explained that, "It's no easy business doing all that stuff. We're doing it all on the fly sometimes. You practice as much as possible, but it changes when you're on location, so you have to adapt."

The adapting and planning aspect for him comes down to the fact that he seems to hurt himself during stunts, but not in the way you might think. "It always happens – I throw my back out," Golding revealed. "We do a lot of stunts. There are a few crazy things. … It's always in practice. It's always the day before we're meant to be filming. I'm like, [Golding makes a squealing sound], and then I'm blown out for the rest of the week." So, if it looks like Golding's Tuah in The Old Guard 2 is wincing from back pain, that could be Golding's real-life pain peeking through.

The Old Guard 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she's worked towards for thousands of years. Andy, Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, and also starring Uma Thurman, The Old Guard 2 is an emotional, adrenaline-pumping sequel, based on the world created by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez. The Old Guard 2 will be released on July 2, 2025, almost five years to the day after the release of the first film.

